Marta Vidal named president of the Cava DO

The Regulatory Council of the Cava Designation of Origin has elected Marta Vidal as its new president for the next four years.

Vidal was elected at the Regulatory Council’s headquarters in Vilafranca del Penedès, supported by an absolute majority of the members of the Plenary Session, which is composed of an equal number of representatives from the production and winemaking sectors.

Vidal, the first woman to hold the presidency of the Cava Designation of Origin, said she “takes on this responsibility with enthusiasm, humility, respect and an absolute commitment to the future of Cava”.

Vidal was born in the Penedès region and holds a degree in Business Administration and Management, having spent her professional career in banking, holding senior management positions.

Since 2017, she has served as chief executive of Vallformosa, a winery with over 150 years of history located in Vilobí del Penedès, with the challenge of transforming and professionalising its business model.

In addition, the Plenary has elected David Sendra Anglès as vice-president of the Cava DO.