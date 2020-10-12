Clive Jones elected New Zealand Winegrowers chair

Jones has worked in the industry for more than 28 years and he was elected deputy chair at New Zealand Winegrowers in 2018. Hy previously spent six years on the board of Marlborough Winegrowers, including three as chair.

He takes over from John Clarke, who has served as chair for the past two years, and said he has big shoes to fill”.

Jones, who is also general manager at Nautilus Estate, said: “John has become an integral part of the New Zealand wine industry over the past 40 years, and is a positive and respected leader.

“During his time on the Board the New Zealand wine industry has made grand strides, and has secured a strong international reputation for premium and sustainable wines.”

Exports are on track to reach $2 billion per year by the end of 2020, and Jones urged the industry to work hard in order to maintain the growth curve.

“I believe the New Zealand wine industry needs diversity across region, variety and size of business to be strong,” he said. “A cooperative and united approach, combined with an absolute focus on quality, has served us well in the past and must continue to ensure our success in the future”

The new board includes Misha’s Vineyard owner Misha Wilkinson, Rose Ag director Tim Rose, consultant viticulturalist Emma Taylor and Aotearoa chief executive Michael Henley. It is the first time two women have been elected to the board.