Indevin New Zealand has completed the purchase of 100% of the shares of Villa Maria Estate for an undisclosed fee.

The sale includes Villa Maria’s Marlborough, Hawkes Bay and Auckland wineries, vineyards, supplier agreements, the flagship brand Villa Maria as well as Esk Valley, Vidal, Leftfield and Thornbury.

“The coming together of two successful New Zealand wine export businesses supports our vision to become the leading New Zealand global wine business, spearheaded by the Villa Maria brand,” said Greg Tomlinson, chairman of Indevin.

“This collaboration will be significant for the New Zealand wine industry and we are delighted Villa Maria will remain in New Zealand ownership.”

Milla Maria is currently ranked number 15 in Drinks International’s World’s Most Admired Wines list while Indevin is an established wine business committed to showcasing New Zealand wines to consumers around the world.

Malcom McDougall, chairman Villa Maria Estate added: “Villa Maria is an iconic kiwi brand and Indevin is an established participant in the New Zealand wine industry – together the two businesses are a powerful combination and there are many competitive advantages that both sides bring to the table.”

Tomlinson added: “Indevin’s business is built around holding and building value for New Zealand vineyards and growers. Our strong supply chain coupled with the strength and heritage of the Villa Maria brand will create a sustainable business for the future and grow value for the New Zealand wine industry.”