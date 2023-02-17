Two Shores Rum launches in the UK

Two Shores Rum, the sustainably sourced rum created with pure sugar cane and distilled in Central America, is launching in the UK market.

The eight-year old rum is then aged for a minimum of six months on the west coast of Ireland in a range of hand-selected aged Irish whiskey casks.

The brand's founder, Jason Kidd, said: “I have always been drawn to the rich culture and history of Ireland and I wanted to create a rum that would pay homage. We believe that Two Shores Rum is a true representation of the marriage of Central American sugarcane and Irish whiskey aging.”

The range includes finishes in 19 year old single malt Irish whiskey, Oloroso sherry, peated whisky, and Amarone wine casks, as Two Shores uses no fill filtration, additives, or colourings.

Two Shores Rum is available from Master of Malt starting from rrp £50 for 70cl.