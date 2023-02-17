Two Shores portfolio

Two Shores Rum launches in the UK

17 February, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Two Shores Rum, the sustainably sourced rum created with pure sugar cane and distilled in Central America, is launching in the UK market.

The eight-year old rum is then aged for a minimum of six months on the west coast of Ireland in a range of hand-selected aged Irish whiskey casks. 

The brand's founder, Jason Kidd, said: “I have always been drawn to the rich culture and history of Ireland and I wanted to create a rum that would pay homage. We believe that Two Shores Rum is a true representation of the marriage of Central American sugarcane and Irish whiskey aging.”

The range includes finishes in 19 year old single malt Irish whiskey, Oloroso sherry, peated whisky, and Amarone wine casks, as Two Shores uses no fill filtration, additives, or colourings. 

Two Shores Rum is available from Master of Malt starting from rrp £50 for 70cl.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: UK, rum, minimum, months, six, six months, aged, coast, west, shores, hand, shores rum, selected aged, hand selected, west coast, year old rum, hand selected aged, irish whiskey casks, aged irish whiskey, selected aged irish




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter