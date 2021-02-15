Moët Hennessy rolls out Eminente rum brand

Moët Hennessy has launched Cuban rum brand Eminente in the UK, France, Germany and the Czech Republic.

The firm worked with esteemed master distiller César Martí to create the rum, which is bottled at 43.3% abv.

Martí grew up amid the sugarcane fields of Villa Clara, where Eminente originates from, and he then became the youngest of the 10 master distillers (Maestros Roneros) in Cuba.

He started the production process by creating aguadiente distilled to 75% abv and ageing it in white oak whisky barrels. It was then blended with a light Cuban rum of 95% abv before a secondary maturation process.

The resulting Eminente Reserva is aged for a minimum of seven years and it is classified Denominación de Origen Protegida.

The label features a graphic of a crocodile rendered in the shape of the island of Cuba, and the glass bottle itself is ribbed to resemble crocodile skin as an homage to the country’s native animal.

Philippe Schaus, president and chief executive of Moët Hennessy, said: “Our spirits brands cultivate excellence in viticulture, distilling, selecting eaux-de-vie, ageing and blending. We are proud to draw on our 250 years of experience to create an exceptional new Cuban rum.”

Brand ambassador Max Helm added: “We are delighted to see Eminente officially launch in the UK, particularly at a time when the rum category is increasingly dynamic and diverse.

“We believe Eminente’s story, the Cuban heritage and the delicious liquid in the bottle are an energising addition to this exciting spirit category and that it will bring a fresh perspective to Cuban rum: from how and where it is made, to how it can be served and enjoyed.”

Eminente has an rrp of £47 in the UK market.