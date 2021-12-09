Moët Hennessy launches WhistlePig sales and marketing drive in the UK and Europe

Luxury drinks company Moët Hennessy and WhistlePig have launched a full sales and marketing drive in the UK and Europe this month, following the announcement of their partnership last year.

In December 2020, Moët Hennessy acquired a minority stake in the Vermont-based rye whiskey distillery and brand.

“It is an exciting time for American whiskies and our partnership with WhistlePig offers a fantastic opportunity to expand our spirits expertise, whilst building a portfolio of both luxury and craft boutique brands,” said Alexei Rosin, managing director at Moët Hennessy UK

On- and off-trade activations are planned throughout 2022 with a focus on the core range of Rye Whiskey Aged 10 Years, Old World Rye Aged 12 Years and Estate Oak Rye Aged 15 Years, that are available in the UK.

Next year will also see the introduction of more limited-edition releases to the UK and European markets.

“We are delighted to be taking WhistlePig to market in both the UK and Europe, having the chance to showcase our very special range of whiskies to consumers who might already know of us, but have not yet had the chance to hear our story or taste our highly decorated range of whiskies,” said Jeff Kozak, chief executive of WhistlePig.

“The continued interest in American whiskey from consumers within the European market, alongside the dynamism we are starting to see again in the on-trade offers the perfect opportunity for our brand and whiskies to hopefully flourish.”

The WhistlePig range of rye whiskies is available through Clos19.com, Majestic, and other specialist retailers from £80 rrp.