Mastiha brand Axia launches in the UK

Axia spirit, the world’s first extra-dry Mastiha spirit, has been released in the UK following launches in Greece and the US.

The brand has been created by Adrian Clarke, a seventh-generation member of the Bacardi family, and Nikos Kalogiannis, a fifth-generation distiller of ouzo.

Mastiha is a spirit distilled from the resin of the mastiha trees of the Greek island of Chios. As each tree can produce resin for over 70 years and is harvested by hand, mastiha is one of the world’s most sustainable botanicals.

“Innovation has changed every aspect of our lives, and for a long time we were stuck with the same spirit categories, it was too risky, too time-consuming, too difficult to break free of the existing boundaries,” said Tony Chvala, chief executive at Axia Spirit.

“Axia offers a novel experience, a new spirit category and invites bartenders to taste, experiment and explore this extraordinary liquid.”

The fresh, floral, and citrus aroma and pine, cedar, and citrus palate of Axia lend the spirit to be served with tonic or in classic serves such as margaritas and sours.

Axia is twice distilled in hand-crafted copper stills on the island of Lesvos, bottles at 40% ABV with 0.5% sugar and no additives or sweeteners.

Axia Spirit is available at £32rrp for 70cl at Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange.