Hine returns to travel retail through SipWell deal

Independent cognac house Hine has appointed SipWell to drive its travel retail presence across the UK, US and Asia.

The new deal with SipWell will target travel retail markets across the UK, US and Asia across a range of products from VSOP and XO to single estate cognacs.

Founded in 2019 SipWell already represents a range of whisky brands including The Glenturret, Kilchoman, Port Askaig, Nc’nean and Stauning.

Per Even Allaire, commercial & heritage director at Hine, said: “By re-entering the travel retail sector, we will ensure the international diffusion of our brand's uniqueness. We are excited about our partnership with SipWell and believe that their passion, dedication, and great expertise will help us to succeed in achieving our goals.”

Hine dates back to 1763 and produces cognac from Grand Champagne and Petite Champagne in the French brandy region.