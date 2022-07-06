Beckie Sullivan appointed as UK brand ambassador for Courvoisier

Sullivan has worked at bars such as Lyaness, Baccarat Bar in Harrods and 1806 in Melbourne with her latest role being at Hackney, London’s Bar With Shapes for a Name.

Andrea Montague, head of advocacy at Edrington UK said: “Beckie joins us with a wealth of industry experience, working across some of the world’s leading bars. Her industry knowledge, experience with menu design, cocktail experimentation and customer experience, will all be assets to our team and to the Courvoisier brand.”

The ambassador role will include bartender engagement activities, education around Cognac and how best to drink it, wider customer activations, and the creation of exciting new cocktail recipes for Courvoisier, demonstrating how best to enjoy Cognac.

Commenting on the role, Sullivan said: “Courvoisier was the first Cognac I ever worked with, so I am delighted to be working with such a well-known portfolio. As we continue to showcase Cognac’s versatility, I’m excited to lead the way following its new design, whilst bringing my expertise to the role and even more joy to Maison Courvoisier.”