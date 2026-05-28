Anheuser-Busch invests $5.8m in Williamsburg VA brewery

28 May, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

Anheuser-Busch (AB), American manufacturer and maker of Michelob Ultra, Busch Light, Budweiser, and Bud Light, has announced a $5.8 million investment in its Williamsburg, Virginia brewery. 

The investment will help fuel production of Michelob Ultra and fund the creation of a new technical skills training centre in Williamsburg to support the next generation of manufacturing professionals in Virginia.

This latest investment in Williamsburg is part of AB's ongoing 'Brewing Futures' initiative, through which the company is investing $600m in its US operations from 2025 to 2026. 

Brendan Whitworth, chief executive of Anheuser-Busch, said: "This investment in our Williamsburg Brewery allows us to continue producing the highest-quality, American beers we have crafted for generations, while supporting jobs and economic growth in the communities where we operate. By continuing to invest in places like Williamsburg, we reaffirm our longstanding commitment to the future of American manufacturing and to supporting veterans."

AB has operated in Williamsburg for more than 50 years and has invested nearly $50m in this brewery over the past five years. 

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