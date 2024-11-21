Anheuser-Busch invests $14m in Houston site

US manufacturer and brewer of Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch, has invested $14m in its Houston, Texas brewery.

The investment will include updates to critical manufacturing equipment, replacing infrastructure, installing new air rinsers on can lines in order to reduce water usage, and upgrading wireless, fibre and copper network connectivity.

Ryan Hudgins, senior general manager of the Anheuser-Busch Houston Brewery, said: "We've been a proud member of the Texas community for nearly 60 years, and this investment is a testament to Anheuser-Busch's commitment to producing high quality beer here in Houston.”

The investment comes as Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2bn in its facilities over the last five years. 2023 saw a $22.5m investment to upgrade the facility's internal systems to enhance workplace safety and improve brewery efficiency.