Pernod Ricard veteran launches Cognac brand

06 July, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Guillaume Thomas, veteran Pernod Ricard executive, will launch Martingale Cognac this autumn.

Thomas spent 18 years in executive leadership roles at Pernod Ricard, and has launched the venture to honour his family’s 100-year Cognac production legacy.

Thomas is partnering on the project with Amaury Thomas, an agricultural engineer who has experience managing the family operations, and chief commercial and marketing officer Andrew Weir, who has more than 15 years experience marketing spirits brands in the US.

Despite its century-long history of making Cognac, Martingale is the first branded consumer product from the family’s domaine.

