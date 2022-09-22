Iichiko shochu changes US distributor

Iichiko shochu has signed an importer agreement with Shaw-Ross International Importers to expand its availability across the US.

After launching with Davos Brands in the US four years ago, the Japanese brand has experienced significant growth and this new agreement will expand Iichiko’s availability across the US.

Iichiko is Japan’s leading producer of barley shochu and is headquartered in Oita Prefecture on Japan’s Kyushu Island. The brand produces a range of blended shochus ad together with Shaw-Ross, Iichiko will work to continue spreading shochu throughout the US market.

“Since its inception in 1958, iichiko has developed an incredibly loyal following in the shochu category,'' said Masahiko Shimoda, president of Sanwa Shurui, Iichiko’s parent compay. “With Shaw-Ross’ expertise and extensive network, we are confident we can continue to drive significant growth not only for Iichiko as a brand, but for the entire category of this delicious and attractive Japanese spirit, in the US market specifically.”

Shaw-Ross’ Scott Jove, VP of sales and marketing, added: “They offer incredible quality and value and perfectly round out our Japanese portfolio, as Shaw-Ross now proudly represents the category leading shochu and sake brands. We look forward to continuing Iichiko’s growth within the US.”