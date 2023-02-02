Blood Monkey Irish Gin launches in Canada

Outcast Brands, the creators of Blood Monkey Irish Gin, have announced that its flagship gin is now available in Canada through the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).

Blood Monkey is the brainchild of Dublin-based entrepreneur Jason Kidd, as this marks a further step in the brand's plans to expand its availability across North America in 2023, having launched in the US in April 2022.

Kidd said: “Canada has a rich history of appreciation for quality spirits, and we are excited to be a part of it. This is just the first step in our plans to expand our availability across North America and we can't wait for Canadian gin lovers to try our unique and versatile gin."

Blood Monkey Gin is the inaugural product from Outcast Brands, with the range currently including Blood Monkey Irish Gin and Blood Monkey Irish Spice Storm.

Blood Monkey Irish Gin is made from a blend of botanicals including lime leaf, almond, juniper berry, orris root, Irish rosemary, liquorice, coriander seed, chamomile, and angelica root.

Blood Monkey Irish Gin is now available for purchase at Cork Wines and Whiskeys.