Renais

Renais Gin to launch in the US

18 December, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Renais Spirits has announced a national distribution agreement in the US for Spring 2024, following its launch in the UK in May this year.

Renais Gin, co-founded by Alex and Emma Watson, has entered into a strategic five-year distribution partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC).

“Our US launch is just the beginning of an exciting journey. The traction we’ve gained in Europe is a solid foundation for exploring the expansive US market for high-end gin,” said Alex Watson.

The initial roll-out, planned for spring 2024, will see Renais Gin featured in RNDC’s Regency Portfolio. The move is designed to fast-track the brand’s introduction across multiple states.

