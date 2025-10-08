Eisberg launches non-alcoholic canned wine range Be Free

08 October, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Alcohol free wine brand Eisberg has launched a new canned RTD range called Be Free which is specifically targeted at a younger generation of consumer.

The 200ml RTD cans have two expressions; a sparkling white and sparkling rosé – and Eisberg partnered with artist Samuel Thomas for the design of the range.

“Be Free is a range that breaks down barriers and invites more people to enjoy alcohol free wine on their own terms,” said Dan Harwood, managing director for Eisberg's SW Wines Europe.

“Our collaboration with Samuel Thomas has added an artistic flair that perfectly captures the carefree and contemporary nature of the product."

In 2020 German winery Schloss Wachenheim purchased Eisberg from Halewood Artisanal Spirits and Eisberg has been making non-alcoholic wines since the 1990s, making it one of the pioneering brands in the sector.

