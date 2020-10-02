Mocktails Brands appoints Craftwork as UK distributor

Mocktails Brands has appointed Craftwork as its UK distributor in a bid to ramp up sales of its premixed alcohol-free cocktails among British consumers.

The range includes a Mockapolitan, Mockarita, Mockscow Mule and Sansgria, all created by award-winning mixologist Ezra Star.

Three American families joined forces to create the brand after spotting a gap in the market for high-quality, premade mocktails. Star, a Venezuelan bartender who runs Drink in Boston, came up with the recipes.

They have been designed for both on and off-trade channels. In the on-trade, the range helps bartenders speed up service, cut waste, reduce staff training time and deliver consistency. It also makes it easier for consumers to enjoy a well-made cocktail at home by buying the range in the off-trade.

Bill Gamelli, founder and chief executive at Mocktails Brands, said: “Covid-19 is accelerating the trends already under way and reshaping the way consumers engage with all products and services.

“The drinking experience and occasion is no different, and the industry is in the midst of unprecedented change. From our studies, we can see that consumers are more than twice as likely to order a second premium mocktail than typical soft drinks, even at the higher price points.”

The range is already sold in the US and various Asian markets. Mocktails Brands has appointed Craftwork to distribute the brand in the UK, and it has also named Elliot Clark – the former chief sales officer at Indie Brands – as its UK sales director.

Clark said: “Consumers can now enjoy a substantially better experience than standard soft drinks when choosing an alcohol-free option.

“The opportunity for hotels, restaurants, bars and catering managers to increase revenue streams is tried and tested.

“Whilst the price of a soft drink in the on-trade is typically £2-£4 per serving, a well-made mocktail can be listed at £5-£9. Research has shown that consumers are happier to pay more for an alcohol-free drink which has a grown-up flavour profile and presentation, whilst at the same time are more likely to order more than one, unlike with a standard soft drink.”

Craftwork founder Jeremy Rockett added: “We are thrilled to partner with Mocktails to bring what we see as the solution to the on and off-trade throughout the UK.

“Covid-19 has been a real catalyst for driving the No & Lo market in the UK. To date, there have been very limited premium offerings for the designated driver or those abstaining from alcohol altogether.

“This is a real opportunity to reach a broad range of consumers who have previously been ignored when it comes to social occasions. These include: the young, health conscious generation; those not drinking for religious or cultural reasons; pregnant women; and those looking to moderate their alcohol intake.

“It also fulfils demand during seasonal occasions: Sober October and Dry January, which historically have had a negative impact on trading across sectors.”

The cocktails have an rrp of £1.99 to £2.49 per bottle in the off-trade.