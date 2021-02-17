Halewood to offload Eisberg wines to Schloss Wachenheim

Alcohol free wine brand Eisberg is set to be acquired by Schloss Wachenheim AG (SWA) from Halewood Artisanal Spirits.

Eisberg now boasts a 30.36% market share of the low/no alcohol wine market share according to Halewood, which is currently worth £24.5m in the UK.

Halewood Artisanal Spirits is the UK’s largest independent drinks supplier and under the recent guidance of CEO Stewart Hainsworth, the company has repositioned as a premium spirits brand owner.

A recent name change and re-structure supports the continued focus on its spirit portfolio which now contributes to three quarters of the total group profit.

Andrew Turner, wine director, Halewood Artisanal Spirits, said: “The success of the Eisberg brand has so far been assured by the close collaboration of brand owner and producer.

“Over the last five years we have worked together on NPD, product, brand redesign and marketing initiatives to successfully reposition Eisberg as a lifestyle brand.



“Now that we continue to ramp up our focus on growing our range of artisanal spirits, the sale of the brand is the natural next step – helping to deliver our business strategy while also opening up an exciting new chapter for the brand under the ownership of Schloss Wachenheim.”