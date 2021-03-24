Casillero del Diablo launches Spanish Tempranillo

The wine was made in partnership with Ignacio Marín, a family-owned winery established in Aragon back in 1903, and bottled in the UK.

It is launching exclusively in the UK market – where it will go up against Campo Viejo and private label – but it could be rolled out around the world if it proves successful.

The UK marketing team spotted a gap in the market for a Spanish Tempranillo aimed at “low tempo moments”.

Winemaker Max Weinlaub took on the project. He said Rioja “was the natural option”, but he wanted to bring something different to the market, so he ventured into Cariñena instead.

Casillero del Diablo Tempranillo is designed to offer smooth tannins, fresh acidity, an elegant nose and a long, balanced finish.

Clare Griffiths, UK commercial director, said: “This NPD has been based on in-depth insight and a real and compelling category shopper and consumer need.

“We strongly believe that this is an opportunity for our customers to drive category value. It hasn’t just happened overnight. It has been in the making for over 18 months.

“Alongside in-depth consumer insights, our fantastic winemakers have developed a quality, consumer-driven wine in a very Casillero style, working with our chosen winery partners in Spain.”

Casillero del Diablo has just surpassed £200 million in annual off-trade sales in the UK, according to Nielsen, and this launch is designed to maintain the momentum.

“Casillero del Diablo has been a phenomenal success, thanks to its fantastic quality, strong branding and consistent levels of marketing investment in recent years,” said Griffiths. ”Having identified an opportunity for an established brand to add to the Spanish wine category, we are thrilled to bring this new wine to market and looking forward to seeing how UK wine shoppers take to it.”

The new wine will go on sale from April 5 with an rrp of £8.

UK marketing manager Claire Raine added: “We know that Casillero del Diablo has a strong affinity with more intimate, down-tempo occasions like dinner for two or a relaxing drink after work to unwind. Through qualitative research we identified a consumer need not currently being met by this new origin, but which is Casillero del Diablo’s heartland.”