London Cocktail week 2021 extends to full month of October

16 March, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

London Cocktail Week has announced that the 2021 festival will once again be extended to the full month of October and not host The Cocktail Village.

Instead LCW will host cocktail tours alongside a full programme of in-venue events with the aim of increasing footfall and revenue into London’s bar scene.

“We all hoped that by this time in 2021, the industry would be in a much more positive position, however, the situation for our bars has only become more and more serious,” said Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne, co-owners and organisers of London Cocktail Week.

“So, once again, we want to step up to the responsibility of what London Cocktail Week can do for our city - it is our duty to use our platform to help rebuild our incredible trade.”

In 2020, 96% of consumers surveyed after the event requested it remain as a month-long event citing the additional dates gave them more opportunities to visit new bars as well as support the London on-trade.

The timings of the proposed government roadmap for easing restrictions, as well as the progression of the vaccine rollout, means that London Cocktail Week is well-placed in the calendar to boost consumer confidence to get back into the on-trade.

This is especially important for those venues without outdoor seating who will be hoping for a strong final quarter.

