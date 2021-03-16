London Cocktail week 2021 extends to full month of October

Instead LCW will host cocktail tours alongside a full programme of in-venue events with the aim of increasing footfall and revenue into London’s bar scene.
“We all hoped that by this time in 2021, the industry would be in a much more positive position, however, the situation for our bars has only become more and more serious,” said Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne, co-owners and organisers of London Cocktail Week.
“So, once again, we want to step up to the responsibility of what London Cocktail Week can do for our city - it is our duty to use our platform to help rebuild our incredible trade.”
In 2020, 96% of consumers surveyed after the event requested it remain as a month-long event citing the additional dates gave them more opportunities to visit new bars as well as support the London on-trade.
The timings of the proposed government roadmap for easing restrictions, as well as the progression of the vaccine rollout, means that London Cocktail Week is well-placed in the calendar to boost consumer confidence to get back into the on-trade.
This is especially important for those venues without outdoor seating who will be hoping for a strong final quarter.