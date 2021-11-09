50 Best releases shortlist for Best Cocktail Menu

The World’s 50 Best Bars has released the shortlist for its inaugural Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu award.

Five bars have been named on the list and the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on 7 December in London.

It is the first time that an award will celebrate an individual bar’s cocktail menu and judging for the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu has been taking place for the past three months, with 190 bars from 43 countries submitting their menus and supporting materials.

The participating bars have been assessed by 50 Best and its Academy Chairs from across the globe on five key areas: design and layout; storytelling; innovation; range of drinks; and sustainability.



The menu also has to be available after the winner is announced on 7 December.

Shortlist

Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Herb Garden in Your Glass

Bövem, Pessac, France

Functionalism

Himkok, Oslo, Norway

NFT & Blockchain 2021

Lab 22, Cardiff, UK

Theories + Frontiers

Little Red Door, Paris, France

Grounded