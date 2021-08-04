The World’s 50 Best Bars

50 Best launches new Best Cocktail Menu award

04 August, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

The World’s 50 Best Bars has created the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award which will be announced at the live awards ceremony on 7 December at London’s Roundhouse.

The Best Cocktail Menu Award is open to all bars across the globe and involves the submission of a current menu and supporting materials.

Each menu will be judged on the following criteria: design and layout; storytelling; innovation; range of drinks; sustainability; communication of the bar’s identity. 

Entries to the award are now open and can be submitted via The World’s 50 Best Bars website. The deadline for entry is Wednesday, 1 September, and a shortlist of the top five entries will be announced on 5 November.

