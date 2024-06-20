50 Best menu award applications open

20 June, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Applications are now open for the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award for The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

The award is open to any bar around the world and provides an opportunity to showcase innovation, creativity and identity.

Entries will be judged by senior representatives from 50 Best and the 28 academy chairs for The World’s 50 Best Bars. These industry experts will assess each menu across five core criteria: design and layout; storytelling; innovation; range of drinks; and communication of the bar’s identity.

Applications are open until Thursday 18 July 2024 and the winner will be announced at The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony on Tuesday, 22 October in Madrid, Spain.

For more information and to apply, please see here.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: bars, open, world’s, award, innovation, applications, world’s 50, identity, menu, menu award, storytelling innovation, storytelling innovation range, bar’s, communication, bar’s identity, innovation range, 18 july 2024, layout storytelling innovation, five core criteria, core criteria design




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter