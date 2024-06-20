50 Best menu award applications open

Applications are now open for the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award for The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

The award is open to any bar around the world and provides an opportunity to showcase innovation, creativity and identity.

Entries will be judged by senior representatives from 50 Best and the 28 academy chairs for The World’s 50 Best Bars. These industry experts will assess each menu across five core criteria: design and layout; storytelling; innovation; range of drinks; and communication of the bar’s identity.

Applications are open until Thursday 18 July 2024 and the winner will be announced at The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony on Tuesday, 22 October in Madrid, Spain.

For more information and to apply, please see here.