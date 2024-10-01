Caretaker's Cottage wins Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award 2024

Caretaker’s Cottage in Melbourne, Australia has won the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, as part of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

Each member of The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, made up of more than 700 anonymous industry experts from around the world, was asked to name the one bar where they have experienced the most outstanding hospitality in the past 18 months.

This is one of two individual awards announced in the buildup to this year’s 50 Best awards ceremony in Madrid, where they will be presented live on Tuesday 22 October.

Caretaker’s Cottage opened in 2022 in Wesley Place, Melbourne. Founders Rob Libecans, Ryan Noreiks and Matt Stirling have combined their experience to create a modern approach to hospitality.

“There’s a lot of big energy when you walk into Careraker’s Cottage, so I think we do a really great job of disarming people,” Libecans told Drinks International. “Making them feel relaxed and comfortable within the chaos.

“To operate Caretaker’s Cottage in Melbourne, and to host people in our tiny pub from all over the world, is truly the greatest honour,” added Noreiks. “The Michter’s Art of Hospitality award encompasses everything we strive for, and we are stoked to be recognised this year.

“Our hardworking staff believe in our vision and have helped carve our idea of ‘Modern Hospitality’ into the Bluestone. We’re so proud to have created a fun and inclusive environment that guests enjoy as much as we do. We can’t wait to share the news with everyone, as this award wouldn’t have been possible without our community.”

Stirling added: “We have a highly tuned cocktail offering which is forensically curated, but you can also have a pint of Guinness. We primarily want to chat to people about themselves. We want to know about them and their story rather than the specs of their Mai Tai.

“We have a catchphrase ‘See you tomorrow’ which always makes people laugh, but they always come back the next day.”