Rosewood London appoints new director of bars

19 July, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Rosewood London has announced the appointment of Andy Loudon as its director of bars, returning to the UK after nearly two decades of experience within the international hospitality industry. 

Loudon’s new role will oversee the operation of the property’s outstanding beverage programme across outlets including the Mirror Room, The Gin Bar at Holborn Dining Room and Scarfes Bar, which is currently No.41 on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

“I am thrilled to be returning to London this summer to join the team at such an internationally renowned establishment. My time in Asia has given me such incredible experiences and I can’t wait to bring together everything I have learnt to continue the impressive legacy of Scarfes Bar,” said Loudon. 

Loudon’s career includes senior roles at 69 Colebrook Row and Satan’s Whiskers. He then went on to join the team at Tippling Club in Singapore as group director of bars in 2018, before joining Proof Creative as senior creative consultant in 2022. 

