Two Schmucks and Limantour swap shifts

Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour swapped bar teams with Barcelona’s Two Schmucks to host guest shifts in their respected venues.

Limantour owner Benjamin Padrón travelled to Spain to cover a shift on Sunday 19 September while Two Schmucks founder Moe Aljaff and two bartenders Pom Modeste and Juliette Larrouy did the reverse journey.

Both venues currently sit on The World’s 50 Best Bars with Limantour at #17 and Two Schmucks #26 and both teams brought different elements of their own bars to the other’s space.

Two Schmucks transformed the Mexican bar with its ‘five star dive bar’ theme while Padrón served up a variety of tequila and mezcal drinks in the heart of Barcelona.

When we do a guest shift we don’t want to just make a small menu and wear funny hats,” said Aljaff. “We want to completely take over the place. We want local people to think ‘what the hell is going on in there?’.

“It’s also a great opportunity for Pom and Juliette to spread the Two Schmucks brand and we’re looking forward to our next ones for sure.”

Aljaff and the Two Schmucks team are next heading to London in October as part of the London Cocktail Week festival to take over Ryan Cheityawardana’s bar Lyanness, which currently sits at #29 on The World’s 50 Best Bars.