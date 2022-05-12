The World’s 50 Best Bars launches scholarship for aspiring bartenders

The World’s 50 Best Bars has announced the launch of its first-ever scholarship, the winner of which will be awarded with expenses-paid internships at London’s Connaught Bar and New York’s Katana Kitten.

The 50 Best Bars Scholarship has been launched in partnership with The Blend, the global hospitality trade advocacy programme by Beam Suntory.

“It’s an initiative we have been planning for several years and it is truly excellent to be able to work with a brand such as Beam Suntory, which shares our vision to professionalise the craft of bartending and support bartenders with a future-gazing ideology,” said Mark Sansom, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars.

“We look forward to receiving applications from all over the world as we give this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to someone that will undoubtedly set their career into overdrive.”

The scholarship is open to any bartender in the world aged 21 or over with fewer than three years’ experience.

After three rounds of assessment, the winner of the scholarship will be announced at the ceremony for The World’s 50 Best Bars later this year.

“We at Connaught Bar are very excited to host the first-ever winner of the 50 Best Bars The Blend Scholarship for a learning experience with us,” said Agostino Perrone, director of mixology at Connaught Bar. “

I look forward to assessing the applications and giving the opportunity to the deserving winner to take part in this amazing experience.”

For the winner, all flights will be included as well as £500 per week living expenses, after the two internships the winner will then be hosted by The Blend Global Team in Madrid.

Applications open from 19 May to 20 June via The World’s 50 Best Bars website, applicants can find further information at www.theblend.world.