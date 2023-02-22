The Schmucks Miami in full swing

Internationally renowned bartenders Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy will be hosting a two-month residency, The Schmucks at Moxy South Beach, to bring their ‘five star dive bar’ concept to life in Miami.

Raised in Sweden, Aljaff is most well known for co-founding the Barcelona bar Two Schmucks in 2017, a mainstay on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, most recently reaching the number seven spot in October 2022.

Aljaff, Larrouy and most of the bartending team left the bar and business shortly after this time in pursuit of a new chapter, with sights on the US.

Their new project, entitled The Schmucks, will see this bartending team reunite for the first time since their departure.

The Schmucks at Moxy South Beach residency will run from 5 February to 1 April and will intersect with some of Miami’s most noted events this season, including the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

The residency will kick off with an event with Tato Giovannoni of Argentina’s Floreria Atlantico, ranked number 18 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, and will see curated food and drinks events and artist collaborations throughout.