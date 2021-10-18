Two Schmucks team announce the launch of new Barcelona venue

The Shmuck or Die group, the team behind the acclaimed cocktail bar Two Schmucks and restaurant Fat Schmuck, have announced the launch of a third site, a dive bar and karaoke room called Lucky Schmuck.

The venue will be located on the same street as the group’s other two sites in Barcelona’s El Raval neighbourhood and will be overseen by the group’s founder, Moe Aljaff, alongside creative directors Juliette Larrouy and Pom Modeste.

“When we were given the opportunity to open Lucky Schmuck, we wanted to create a bar that would allow us to really amp up our five-star dive bar approach and complement our other sites to provide a fun destination for our guests to enjoy until late night,” said Aljaff.

“We see Lucky Schmuck as the most ‘dive bar’ out of the sites which have allowed us to really play with the aesthetics and keep the menus as simple as possible”

The drinks offering will feature a list of five cocktails alongside a Frozen Irish Coffee and a curated selection of craft beers, whiskies, rums, mezcals and other spirits. The food menu has been inspired by classic American staples.

The group’s flagship bar, Two Schmucks is currently placed at 26 in The World’s 50 Best Bar Awards.