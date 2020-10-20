Zamora Company reports strong 2019 sales

The percentage of sales coming from export markets also increased from 43.5% in 2018 to 44.8% in 2019.

However, the firm warned that sales have been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic this year, and it expects turnover to be down 23% in 2020.

Managing director Emilio Restoy said: “Now, in mid-August, we were looking at a 20% decrease in volume and 17% in value in comparison with 2019.

“This is due partially to the impact of the closing of the on-premise sector as part of the measures taken against COVID-19. But, in spite of this complex and volatile situation, we hope to continue to gain market share as we have done in recent years.”

He added that Zamora Company expects both value and volume sales to be down by 23% in 2020 compared to 2019, which would equate to turnover of around €160 million.

“If we look at the situation in terms of each market, it is North America that we forecast will be most affected this year, with a decrease of 41% in volume and 36% in value in comparison with last year,” said Restoy.

Zamora Company owns Ramón Bilbao wine, Licor 43 liqueur, Martin Miller’s gin, Lolea Sangría and Mar de Frades.

Before the pandemic, the firm was enjoying strong growth across the world and diversifying its sales mix. Wine now accounts for more than 41% of its sales thanks to growth in its key brands.

“This growth in the wine area can be explained by the noticeable increase in Mar de Frades, which grew by 20.7% internationally, and Ramón Bilbao by 7.5%,” said Restoy. “In addition we saw increases for our Cruz de Alba bodega and Lolea Sangria.”

Germany was the main export market for spirits in 2019, accounting for 25%, followed by Mexico (19%), the Netherlands (18%), and the United States (11%). The UK was the main market for wine exports, with 20%, followed by Russia (10%), the Netherlands (5%) and Mexico (3%). Licor 43 sales increased by 7.5% in 2019.

Restoy said: “The 2019 data reaffirms a line of work that we have adhered to for a long time. Our mantra is the growth and internationalisation of our business year-after-year.

“We have defined the foundations of what we want Zamora Company to be in the next 10 years, shoring up our future legacy, and the results reflect this policy. Furthermore, we are aware that the immediate future is uncertain.

“As a result, we must be as best prepared as we can to face any situation that may arise, adapting to the demands of each moment and able to anticipate and respond quickly to any unforeseen circumstances.”