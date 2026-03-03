Taste the Sunset: How Passoã Is Helping Bars Capture the Most Valuable Moment of the Day

For venues looking to drive footfall and increase dwell time, the sunset window has become one of the most commercially valuable opportunities on the clock.
Passoã, the world’s No.1 passion fruit liqueur, is placing itself firmly at the centre of this growing occasion with its global Taste the Sunset campaign, launched to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary.
Recent market data highlights the scale of this behavioural shift. According to CGA by NIQ[1], 63% of consumers now visit the on-trade in the early evening (5–8pm), compared to 49% in the late evening, signalling strong demand for drinks that are lighter, more refreshing and suited to social rather than high-energy consumption. With its vibrant tropical flavour and naturally lower ABV (below 20%), Passoã fits perfectly into this evolving occasion, delivering colour, refreshment and sessionability without the heaviness of higher-proof spirits.
Flexibility remains essential for operators, and Passoã’s versatility allows bartenders to create simple, profitable serves tailored to local tastes. From spritz-style drinks and fruit-forward highballs to lighter twists on classics, Passoã performs strongly across formats. Easy-to-execute 1+1 serves mixed with orange juice, lemonade, tonic or a bartender’s soft drink of choice, which provides speed, consistency and margin while encouraging repeat ordering through their refreshing, accessible profile.
Laura De Groot-Trivulzio, CMO, Global Director Brands and Business Development at The Lucas Bols Company, explains: “With its instantly recognisable bottle and vibrant colour in the glass, Passoã creates cocktails that stand out on menus, on bar tops and on social media, helping to drive trial, visibility and repeat orders. Early-evening guests often stay longer, transition into food occasions and return for repeat visits, making sunset a gateway to broader revenue. Through our Taste the Sunset platform, Passoã is supporting the on-trade with global activations, partnerships with flagship bars and tools such as the new Sunset Tracker, designed to connect consumers with Passoã moments exactly when the occasion begins.”
Consumer preferences continue to favour tropical, flavour-led drinks that evoke escapism and relaxation, with CGA by NIQ reporting that 60% of flavoured Margarita drinkers are drawn to tropical flavours, while the continued growth of spritz serves reinforces demand for lighter, aperitif-style cocktails - a space where Passoã has long held credibility as the original passion fruit liqueur and the original ingredient behind one of the world’s most recognised cocktails, the Pornstar Martini.
As drinking culture evolves, timing is everything. Sunset is no longer just a visual cue, it is a behavioural trigger for sociability, discovery and premiumisation. With its heritage, versatility and global Taste the Sunset campaign, Passoã is helping bars transform early evening into one of the most profitable and engaging moments of the day.
For sales enquiries, please contact: info@passoa.com
[1] CGA by NIQ’s Mixed Drinks Report H2 2024