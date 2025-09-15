London Cocktail Week returns for 2025 with new initiatives

London Cocktail Week will return this autumn from 9-19 October 2025, with the announcement of two new initiatives, Tiny Cocktails and Home Grown.

New for 2025, a selection of bars will be serving tiny cocktails for £6, capitalising on the quickly growing trend, giving guests the opportunity to sample a serve without committing to a full size cocktail.

Also debuting this year is Home Grown, a celebration of the increasing trend for farm-to-glass style cocktail creation, curated with Angelos Bafas, aka Mr Ungarnished, author of Hyper Drinks and the creative force behind Nipperkin and Kioku Sake Bar.

Deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, Justine Simons OBE, said at this year’s trade launch: “Cocktails bring together artistry, craft and imagination. They have the power to define – or indeed redefine a moment. The alchemy of a great night out often starts with a cocktail, which is why London Cocktail Week matters. In this world where we are digitally so connected, but more lonely than ever, it is bringing people together for real human connections. Starting in 2010, it is now the leading cocktail festival of its kind in the world, with 200 bars involved. It’s the blueprint for copycats in hundreds of other cities. A brilliant London innovation, exported to the world.”

Another highlight includes Curated Cocktail Tours, where bars will be serving an exclusive £9 signature cocktail to wristband wearers, alongside £6 non-alcoholic serves or £12 Champagne cocktails.

Returning for 2025 is the Connoisseur’s Collection, curated with Anna Sebastian. This series offers one-of-a-kind experiences for drinks lovers with vintage spirits, rare pairings, and imaginative flights in some of London’s most exclusive bars.

This year’s event will feature a number of venues recognised by The Pinnacle Guide, the global bar rating system launched last year by London Cocktail Week’s founders Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhán Payne.