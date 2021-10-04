Prince Charles officially opens Johnnie Walker Princes Street

04 October, 2021
By Martin Green

Prince Charles has officially opened the new Johnnie Walker store and global visitor centre in Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness met the first students in the Johnnie Walker Learning for Life Academy, a bartender and hospitality training programme.

This marked the launch of a partnership between Johnnie Walker and The Prince’s Foundation to deliver training and employment opportunities to support the sustainable recovery of hospitality and tourism across Scotland.

Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes said: “It has been an honour to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to officially open Johnnie Walker Princes Street and a pleasure to celebrate this special moment with our people and the students we are training for an exciting future in the hospitality industry.

“We are grateful to His Royal Highness for the interest he has shown in the Scotch whisky industry and we look forward to working in partnership with The Prince’s Foundation to create opportunities for people in communities across Scotland to get into training and employment in hospitality and tourism.”

