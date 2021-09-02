johnnie walker princess street

Johnnie Walker launches eight-storey visitor centre in Edinburgh

02 September, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Diageo has opened its Johnnie Walker visitor centre on Princes Street in the centre of Edinburgh.

The eight-floor experience has been four years in the making and is the centrepiece of Diageo’s £185million investment in scotch whisky tourism in Scotland.

“This is a proud day for everyone,” said Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes. “Johnnie Walker Princes Street is a landmark investment in scotch whisky and into Scotland and it sets a new standard for immersive visitor attractions.”

The visitor centre has taken on more than 150 employees speaking 23 languages and guests on the Journey of Flavour tour will have their personal flavour preferences mapped with drinks tailored to their palate.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street has two rooftop bars and a terrace with views of the Edinburgh skyline and its Learning for Life academy will also host a hospitality training programme for the unemployed.

The centre will open its doors to the public on 6 September. Tickets for tours start from £25 per person, including a 90-minute tour and three personalised scotch whisky samples.

