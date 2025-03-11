Concha y Toro volumes up nearly 5% in 2024

Viña Concha y Toro has recorded a 9.1% growth in revenue and 4.7% in volume during the fourth quarter, accumulating a 14.5% increase in value to CLP$958.6 billion.

The company has credited the positive performance with higher sales, favourable exchange rate and price adjustments.

"Last year proved to be a very positive one for Viña Concha y Toro, marked by robust sales and margin performance that set us apart in a challenging year for the alcohol industry,” said Eduardo Guilisasti, the company’s CEO. “This highlights our capacity to deliver exceptional wines while also establishing powerful global brands.”

Guilisasti also emphasised that all the company’s priority markets experienced significant expansion, showcasing the strength of its international distribution network, which consists of 12 offices. The UK, US and Brazil experienced double-digit growth.

The company’s CEO also pointed out the strong performance of Casillero del Diablo and its line extensions, which saw a 19.8% value growth over the year. Notably, from October to December, the value increase stood at 17.5%.