Canada begins to pull US-made liquor from shelves

Several Canadian provinces have removed American-made liquor from store shelves in retaliation against Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian imports.

The response comes after the 25% tariffs on products entering the US from Canada and Mexico, which had initially been twice delayed, came into force.

As part of the retaliatory measures, Canada has also imposed 25% tariffs on imports from the US, including spirits, wine and beer.

The Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said: “Tariffs will disrupt an incredibly successful trading relationship.”

Following the announcement, Brown-Forman’s chief executive Lawson Whiting described Canada’s retaliation as “disproportionate” to the levies.

“That’s worse than a tariff because it’s literally taking your sales away, completely removing our products from the shelves,” Whiting told the media.

But added that the company would be able to withstand the hit as Canada accounted for only 1% of total sales.

He added that Brown-Forman would be paying close attention to Mexico which made up 7% of total sales last year.