Rémy Cointreau offers free training to hospitality workers

Rémy Cointreau has partnered with Flow Hospitality Training to launch a range of free online courses for bartenders.

The French spirits group launched the training sessions in response to the “unprecedented difficulties currently faced by the hospitality industry around the world”.

They are designed to help bar staff boost their skills while unemployed or furloughed.

Courses cover a broad range of subjects, including bartending skills, food preparation, team leadership, ranging and health and safety,

Richard Lambert, global on-trade director at Rémy Cointreau, said: “The On-Trade are critical to our industry and during this uncertain time Rémy Cointreau wants to give something back to the men and women around the world who bring our brands to consumers.

“In Flow Hospitality we have found the perfect partner who shares our core values and has a proven track record in providing world class e-training within the sector.”

Hospitality workers are encouraged to register by contacting their local Rémy Cointreau account manager.