Archivo to host Jad Ballout in Verona

Aperitivo cocktail bar Archivio, based in Verona, will host bartender Jad Ballout this August to showcase his latest bar concept, Dead End Paradise.

On August 10, Ballout and his team will host a masterclass on flavour trends alongside Archivio while also taking over the bar with three collaborative cocktail in the evening.

Ballout, previously of Electric Bing Sutt, launched Dead End Paradise following the tragic Beirut explosion which destroyed his bar last year. The new venue showcases tiki-style cocktails in a dive bar setting.



The event starts at 4.30pm with the masterclass as well as a discussion on Ballout’s bartending career in Lebanon; from his early days at Central Station Beirut, through to the successes of Electric Bing Sutt and his new project, Dead End Paradise.



The three cocktails being served up by Ballout include: Espresso Heaven Colada, Americano Exotico and Never Mind Sour - all of which contain Disaronno.