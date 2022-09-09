Kranebet Italian Gin Liqueur launches in the UK

Kranebet Italian Gin Liqueur, produced in Italy by Rossi d’Asiago distillers since 1924, has launched in the UK.

Originally a popular pharmaceutical elixir, the liqueur uses its ingredients and artisanal distillation to create a spirit free from artificial flavouring and colours.

Kranebet is made through the slow distillation of juniper berries, using a copper still at the Rossi d’Asiago distillery, with a bain-marie system.

Other botanicals include gentian root, roman absinthe, coriander seeds and quassia bark, as the name Kranebet comes from the cimbric word “kraneveta” meaning “bitter grains”, the name given to the juniper plant by the Cimbrian population that used to live in the Italian pre-Alps.

Kranebet can be enjoyed neat, chilled on the rocks, or mixed in the KranebeTonic. It can also be mixed in cocktails, such as those created for Kranebet by bartender and founder of Kwant, Erik Lorincz, who has collaborated with Rossi d’Asiago since 2021.

Kranebet Botanic Juniper liqueur 70cl (40% abv) is available from Amazon and UK bars including Bar Termini and Polpo.