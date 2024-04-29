Kranebet celebrates 100 years with new bottle design

29 April, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Kranebet Botanic Gin Liqueur is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year with its original recipe dating back to 1924.

The liqueur is produced at Rossi d'Asiago Distillery in northern Italy which also makes Antica Sambuca, Volare Cocktails and Culto Grappa among others.

“The Kranebet centenary is an achievement that deserves to be celebrated. A century where our gin liqueur witnessed cultural and social changes. Having the opportunity to commemorate this extraordinary anniversary makes us really proud,” said the Dal Toso family, owner of the distillery, in a joint statement.

To celebrate the milestone, a series of activations has been created including the AkademyLab20/20 Global Cocktail Competition which aims to showcase both bartending excellence and the use of Kranebet in mixology.

The distillery has also launched a special edition of the Kranebet bottle, featuring a centenary logo and a different coloured glass bottle.

