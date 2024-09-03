Soda Żu from Żubrówka: the perfect drink in a can

Among its well-known products, such as Żubrówka Bison Grass, Żubrówka Biała and the innovative Fresh Żu line, is a unique RTD drink - Żubrówka Soda Żu.
Żubrowka Soda Żu is a canned alcoholic beverage that perfectly matches the trend of ready-to-drink drinks. Its convenient packaging makes it the perfect choice for any occasion - from summer picnics to gatherings with friends in the great outdoors to crazy house parties.
Soda Żu drink draws on the iconic Żubrówka Bison Grass recipe, enriched with the taste of fresh apple. This unique combination, which has gained worldwide recognition, is available in carbonated (sparkling) form, making it the perfect choice for hot days. The light and refreshing bubbles, combined with the perfectly balanced taste of apple and Żubrówka Bison Grass, make Soda Żu a product that is great for relaxing with friends as well as for spontaneous outings.
Żubrówka, for years associated with top quality and unique taste, continues its traditions while innovating to meet changing consumer expectations. Soda Żu is an excellent example of how classic flavours can be adapted to modern needs, creating a product that combines convenience and modernity.
Perfectly selected proportions of ingredients allow you to enjoy this unique taste anywhere, anytime. Żubrówka Soda Żu is the perfect choice for those who want to experience their favourite Żubrówka flavour in a new, convenient form.