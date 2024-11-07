Two new products in the Żubrówka portfolio - Mango & Passion Fruit and Raspberry

07 November, 2024

Żubrówka, known worldwide for its unique taste and quality, presents a new product in its portfolio - Żubrówka Mango & Passion Fruit and Żubrówka Raspberry. 

Both flavoured vodkas have been created with expert precision, offering the perfect combination of fruit flavours that will delight both lovers of traditional flavours and those seeking new, exotic experiences.

Zubrowka Soda Zu Apple

Żubrówka Mango & Passion Fruit is distinguished by its balanced taste, which provides a unique aroma and an explosion of fruity sensations with every sip. Mango, known for its natural sweetness and creamy texture, brings velvety, warm notes to the liquid/product, which are balanced by the light acidity and refreshing character of passion fruit. Żubrówka Raspberry, with its full flavour of raspberries, stands out for its perfectly balanced fruit profile, offering an intense aroma of fresh raspberries while maintaining subtle sweet and sour tones.

Our new products were created in response to the changing preferences of our consumers, who are increasingly turning to fruity, and refreshing spirits. Żubrówka Mango & Passion Fruit offers a new interpretation of the classic flavoured vodka in a tropical edition. On the other hand, Żubrówka Raspberry is the sweetness of classic Polish fruits. We believe that these duets of flavours will appeal to both fans of classic Żubrówka and those looking for new, surprising combinations - says a representative of the Żubrówka brand.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter