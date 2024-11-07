Two new products in the Żubrówka portfolio - Mango & Passion Fruit and Raspberry

Both flavoured vodkas have been created with expert precision, offering the perfect combination of fruit flavours that will delight both lovers of traditional flavours and those seeking new, exotic experiences.
Żubrówka Mango & Passion Fruit is distinguished by its balanced taste, which provides a unique aroma and an explosion of fruity sensations with every sip. Mango, known for its natural sweetness and creamy texture, brings velvety, warm notes to the liquid/product, which are balanced by the light acidity and refreshing character of passion fruit. Żubrówka Raspberry, with its full flavour of raspberries, stands out for its perfectly balanced fruit profile, offering an intense aroma of fresh raspberries while maintaining subtle sweet and sour tones.
Our new products were created in response to the changing preferences of our consumers, who are increasingly turning to fruity, and refreshing spirits. Żubrówka Mango & Passion Fruit offers a new interpretation of the classic flavoured vodka in a tropical edition. On the other hand, Żubrówka Raspberry is the sweetness of classic Polish fruits. We believe that these duets of flavours will appeal to both fans of classic Żubrówka and those looking for new, surprising combinations - says a representative of the Żubrówka brand.