Luxardo launches Espresso Liqueur in the UK

Amber Beverage UK has announced it will be launching Luxardo Espresso Liqueur in the UK this Spring.

Produced in Italy from a 30-day heated infusion of selected coffee from Brazil, Colombia and Kenya, Luxardo Espresso predominantly uses Arabica, with added neutral spirit.

Sarah Gandy, marketing manager at Amber Beverage UK, said: “Luxardo Espresso is an exciting diversion away from the successful portfolio of Luxardo cherry products launched in recent years. Luxardo set a new standard for natural cherry flavours, and now Luxardo Espresso will elevate the experience of enjoying a coffee liqueur.”

Luxardo global brand ambassador Gareth ‘G’ Franklin will be working with bars and restaurants nationwide to experiment with inventive mixing and new original serves for different drinking occasions. The UK launch follows the US launch of November last year, as Luxardo Espresso is rolled out worldwide.

The guide retail price is £26-28 for a 70cl bottle at 27% abv.