Camus Cognac joins Speciality Brands’ portfolio

06 March, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Speciality Brands has announced that it will become the exclusive UK distributor of French Cognac house, Camus.

Taking over from Whyte & Mackay, Speciality Brands will handle all commercial and marketing activities for Camus in the UK and will focus on the classic and Borderies ranges and its limited edition Ile de Ré. 

Chris Seale, managing director, Speciality Brands said: “Cognac is a category we’ve always been really passionate about, and we see great opportunities for growth here in the UK. We’re really excited to have Camus as part of our offering. 

“The family-owned brand boasts over 160 years of history and shares many of Speciality Brands’ values making this an ideal partnership. We’ve got an ambitious plan this year and we’re looking forward to raising awareness of the brand and building a strong distribution network across all channels,” he added.

The Camus range will be available from next month, with a preview of some of the range at this year’s Cognac Show on 10-11 March.

