Toku

Toku Saké launches Junmai Daiginjo in UK on-trade

30 November, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Toku Saké, a new super premium saké, has announced the release of Junmai Daiginjo, its debut liquid. 

Brewed in Asahikawa, a city in Japan’s coldest prefecture, Hokkaido, Toku uses techniques developed over 120 years by one of the region's oldest breweries. 

Grace Hunt, head of advocacy at Toku Saké, said: “The quality of and demand for Japanese food and drink is universally recognised, most recently evidenced in the boom in Japanese whisky. We believe the opportunity for a contemporary, super premium saké is enormous. 

“Toku is the embodiment of the dichotomy between the cutting edge technology of Japan and its ancient ritualistic heritage. Founded on the idea of bringing a contemporary, versatile liquid to a Western audience,” Hunt added.

Asahikawa experiences long and cold winters with below-freezing average monthly temperatures from November to March, making an ideal climate for brewing saké.

Water for the liquid is taken fresh from the Daisetsuzan mountain range, combined with Yamadanishiki rice and fermented in freezing conditions to keep it pure. 

The Toji (master brewer) visits to check its progress, a slow process with slight changes to the conditions made by hand, as the mash is gently stirred, pressed then stored raw at freezing temperatures before being filtered and stored at -4°C until it is ready to be bottled.

Toku consulted a selection of the UK’s top bartenders, sommeliers and saké specialists to inform its packaging, as well as partnering with bartender and sommelier, Stuart Hudson, to develop a range of seven serve.

1,500 bottles of the 16% abv saké will be available exclusively in the on-trade, for a WSP of £80, through prestige accounts including The Aubrey at Mandarin Oriental, where the launch event was hosted.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: UK, announced, premium, trade, release, super premium, debut, liquid, Daiginjo, Junmai, Junmai daiginjo, saké, toku, toku saké, premium saké, debut liquid, saké launches junmai, launches junmai daiginjo, trade toku saké, super premium saké, new super premium




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Challenges stack up for hospitality

Tess Posthumus hates to be a doom-monger, but the reality is that many bars are facing a decidedly tough time.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter