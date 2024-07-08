Toku Saké appoints new head of sales and advocacy

Toku Saké has appointed Stuart Hudson as head of sales and advocacy, effective as of this month.

Hudson brings over 30 years of experience in the drinks industry, including time as a bartender, sommelier, consultant, educator and judge. He also helped open London restaurant, Sake no Hana, as head sommelier.

Grace Hunt, chief operating officer of Toku Saké, said: “His experience and passion for the industry make him the perfect fit to lead our sales and advocacy efforts. We are confident that Stuart’s leadership will drive our growth and enhance our brand’s presence in key cities across the UK, especially following the recent appointment of our UK distribution partner.”

Hudson will oversee all sales operations and advocacy initiatives, working closely with Enotria & Coe’s sales team, as well as existing retailers and customers to promote Toku’s Junmai Daiginjo.