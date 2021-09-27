Hacha announce opening of second London site

Deano Moncrieffe and Emma Murphy, the team behind acclaimed Dalston agaveria, Hacha have announced the opening of a second London site in Brixton.

Hacha Brixton will open at the beginning of October across two floors with a 50-cover bar and open kitchen set above a ground floor bottle shop dedicated to selling seasonal variations of Hacha’s signature Mirror Margarita, which was named Cocktail of the Year at the CLASS Bar Awards in 2020.

The venue will close once a week to run free-to-all community days in partnership with Moncrieffe’s not for profit organisation, Equal Measures. These community days will offer training, mentorship, talks, and practical workshops.

Equal Measures provides tools for growth to the under-represented BAME communities within the hospitality industry. The collaboration aims to give attendees free access to upskill, train, and gain vital experience to give greater chances of furthering their careers within the drinks industry.

“Community Day is all about providing opportunities for people who want to grow, learn, share and help others,” said Moncrieffe.

“We will run seminars, educational courses, workshops, cooking lessons, spirits masterclasses, mentorship sessions, networking events as well as providing a venue for other black businesses to showcase their businesses.”

Like its Dalston counterpart, Hacha Brixton will feature The Agave List; a rotating menu of 25 varied Tequilas, Mezcals and lesser-known agave spirits which can be ordered solo or in tasting flights and are each paired with a unique flavour enhancer to bring the individual flavour profiles of each spirit.

Alongside the Mirror Margarita, the cocktail menu will also feature a new signature serve, La Bandera, a twist on the classic cocktail made up of three individual mini cocktails each using a different agave spirit at its base to produce a serve in the three colours of the Mexican flag.

“We are truly excited to bring Hacha to Brixton, there’s a synergy to Dalston and Brixton that drew us here; both are such eclectic areas with a strong sense of community, a mass of independent businesses and an openness to try new things,” said Murphy.

“Lockdown has really highlighted our long-held belief that bars, pubs and restaurants are essential cornerstones of local communities, so Brixton felt the obvious and perfect place.”