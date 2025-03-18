WSET partners with Equal Measures to increase diversity in spirits

The Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has been named the new education partner for Equal Measures, the UK-based non-profit organisation dedicated to delivering intersectional diversity in the drinks and hospitality industries.

Through its social impact programme, WSET will be supporting up to 20 people with access to qualifications during this academic year.

The support is available to anyone from minoritised backgrounds and identities who works full-time in the UK cocktail and spirits industries, who successfully applies to Equal Measures via its website.

After successfully applying for the programme, participants are paired with a globally leading industry figure who will support their professional development and offer mentorship for a minimum of six months.

Participants will also be given the opportunity to complete WSET’s Level 2 and 3 Awards in Spirits. In addition, an Equal Measures beneficiary will be taking part in WSET’s Educator Training Programme (ETP), and will be qualified to deliver WSET Spirits Education to future groups of EM’s members.

Vicky Ilankovan, executive director of Equal Measures UK, said: “We have always offered our beneficiaries fully funded WSET in Spirits courses as we believe that these bolster CVs to mitigate the effects of bias, unconscious or otherwise. What’s more, the knowledge, confidence, and excitement gained through WSET are second to none. This new partnership with WSET will allow us to support more hospitality workers from minoritised and marginalised communities, as well as open up a new chapter of collaboration and growth, driving positive change in our industry.”