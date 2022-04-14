Diageo World Class heads to Sydney in 2022

Diageo World Class will host the 13th edition of its global finals in Sydney, Australia from 12-15 September this year.

For the first time, the 2022 global finals will feature a week-long World Class Cocktail Festival, celebrating the best of Sydney’s cocktail culture from 9-18 September.

Marissa Johnston, global head of World Class, trade & social advocacy, said: “Last year we were able to explore new opportunities for the World Class community within the digital world – and with this year’s hybrid model, the programme will continue to expand.”

Packed full of unique, reimagined drinks experiences, our 2022 event will include masterclasses from some of the greatest names in the bartending industry as they create World Class cocktails to try at home and see the world’s best bartenders battle head-to-head as the ultimate global champion is selected.”

To ensure the competition is inclusive for bartenders, the event is being designed to accommodate both physical and virtual finalists.

Jonathan Morgan, head of reserve, Diageo Australia, added: “Sydney has been eagerly awaiting its turn after the 2020 postponement and Australia is ready to showcase the pinnacle of home-grown bartending talent to the world.

“The week-long Cocktail Festival will create an incredible buzz for our great city - providing a perfect opportunity to explore Sydney’s incredible cocktail scene and witness the future of drinks experiences that push the boundaries of what’s possible.”