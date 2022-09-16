Adrián Michalčík wins world's best bartender at the Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year competition

Norwegian bartender, Adrián Michalčík, has been awarded the title of Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year, which saw bartenders from 50 countries take part.

Michalčík competed with some of the best bartenders in the world in a series of challenges designed to test their cocktail skills, knowledge and creativity.

Upon winning, Michalčík said: "The last few years have been incredibly tough for me and for our industry. Just to get the chance to compete here, in real life, against some truly amazing bartenders, feels like the start of a new chapter. There were moments I wasn't sure I'd make the next round let alone win the title."

From designing a unique cordial using surplus fresh produce to making a highball with Johnnie Walker scotch whisky and stirring the 'perfect' Tanqueray No. Ten martini, the finalists were encouraged to push the boundaries of their craft and champion drinking better not more.

Competition judges and cocktail legends including Ago Perrone, Monica Berg and Ryan Chetiyawardana, surprised Sydney residents with guest appearances in some of the city's top bars and restaurants as part of the World Class Cocktail Festival.

The festival also featured a series of events and collaborations at restaurants and bars around the Sydney Opera House. Including the Don Julio Food Truck Fiesta hosted by Roy Choi and bartender and entrepreneur Monica Berg brought a fresh perspective on single malts with The Singleton at Shell House.